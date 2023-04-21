We work hard in New Jersey, and work often takes us away from the one we love. So, when it's time to take our favorite person to a great dinner, we want it to be as romantic as possible. The experts have determined exactly which New Jersey restaurant that is.

Photo by Tomáš Vydržal on Unsplash Photo by Tomáš Vydržal on Unsplash loading...

One of the great joys of living in the Garden State is knowing that we have so many amazing restaurants to choose from, and so many of them are just loaded with ambiance and romance.

Well now the foodie experts at Lovefood have chosen the most romantic restaurant in every state in the nation, and the one they chose for New Jersey is a really great choice.

Photo by Tomáš Vydržal on Unsplash Photo by Tomáš Vydržal on Unsplash loading...

It's so hard, especially in a culinary state like New Jersey to be able to narrow this down to just one restaurant. There are so many different types of restaurants with a wide variety of themes, views, and menus.

Despite that mountain of a challenge, these experts did an amazing job, working their way through the country's top restaurants to pick the most romantic one in each state.

Photo by Tanya Pro on Unsplash Photo by Tanya Pro on Unsplash loading...

For the Garden State, their choice is an awesome and very well-known restaurant in North Jersey, Weehawkin to be exact, and it's a hard choice to argue with.

They chose the stunning Chart House as the most romantic restaurant, and the only thing that might be more incredible than the menu there is the jaw-dropping view of the New York Skyline.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Chart House is located on Harbor Blvd. in Weehawken.

We Do Love Our Italian Restaurants In New Jersey

Insect Restaurants Are Coming Experts say we could cure world hunger and save the planet by eating bugs and chefs are making them look awfully tasty.