There are two things New Jersey is very good at. We're awesome at amazing food, and we're excellent at romance. Maybe that's why we have two of the most romantic restaurants in America right here in the Garden State.

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

Great food and wonderful romance make a very powerful combination. When those two forces come together it can be magical, and that is exactly what happens at two specific restaurants in the Garden State.

The list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants In America has been compiled by the experts at Open Table, and two New Jersey restaurants have been given the honor of being on the list.

Photo by Nadia Valko on Unsplash Photo by Nadia Valko on Unsplash loading...

If you love North Jersey food, these results may disappoint you a bit. One of the two restaurants chosen is in Freehold, and the other is in Cape May.

Let's take a look at the two great New Jersey restaurants that made the list, and maybe we can all add them to our New Jersey food bucket list.

618, Freehold. This amazing restaurant has a gorgeous brand new bar, and their food really is out of this world. When it comes to the environment, it would be hard to imagine a more romantic place than 618. They are located at 618 Park Ave.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Washington Inn, Cape May. Anyone who frequents Cape May has spent a romantic evening at the Washington Inn, and if you haven't you definitely should this summer. The food, the ambiance, and the entire experience are something you will never forget.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are certainly plenty of other really romantic restaurants in the Garden State that know how to bring the romance. Please give them a shout-out in the Comment section below.

If You Love New Jersey Italian Food Don't Miss These Restaurants

The 7 Monmouth County Restaurants With The Best Jersey Shore View