Residents Want to Get The $%&@ Out of New Jersey – Studies Show

Are you thinking about leaving the good ol' Garden State? You're definitely not alone.

Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that people are moving from state to state now more than ever. The numbers also show that New Jersey residents are leaving (or intending to leave) the state in absolute droves.

Well is it really any wonder why? As much as we may love New Jersey, the cons of living here are undeniable. And residents have had enough.

According to ConsumerAffairs data, New Jersey is the #3 state people are moving away from in 2024. And it turns out, most of the people who are moving away, are moving away from the Northeastern and Midwestern states.

Here's how they collected the data:

"This analysis includes data from 143,506 ConsumerAffairs users who expressed an interest in moving between January 2023 and March 2024. We also reviewed migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau.'

Here are the top 5 states people are moving away from the most:

California

New York

New Jersey

Illinois

Washington

Most New Jersey moves were outbound in 2023

In a separate recent study by United Vans, New Jersey was found to the the #1 state people are moving away from the most.

Their Annual National Movers study, which tracks the company’s data for their customers' migration patterns every year, has revealed that a whopping 65% of New Jersey moves were outbound in 2023.

Why are people moving away from New Jersey?

This can't be much of a surprised for those of us that live here in New Jersey. States with lower-density and more affordable costs of living have been turning more heads in recent years. And the property taxes, rent, insurance rates and housing costs in New Jersey? Fuggetta bout it. Some of the highest in the country. A less-crowded, more affordable style of living is what movers are leaning toward.

Have you ever considered or actually succeeded in moving away from New Jersey too?

