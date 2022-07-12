Muhammad Ali’s former house in Cherry Hill, NJ is for sale

Okay, so he only lived there for a couple of years (’71-’73), but at one time, it was home to “The Greatest," Muhammad Ali and now it can be yours.

The champ’s former home in Cherry Hill is on the market again, this time listed at $1.85 million. For that money, you get a pretty big home at 6,688 square feet; not a palace, but not cramped, either. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a tennis court, basketball court, in-ground pool and gazebo.

The listing describes it as “Mediterranean ranch in style” and:

“This home embraces indoor and outdoor living. Large windows are simply everywhere. They fill this home with light and connect you with nature, and no space does this better than the solarium. With walls and a ceiling of glass and a two-sided gas fireplace, the solarium is a perfect retreat for any day of the year.”

The main level has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and there is a private guest quarter with a kitchen, laundry, and its own entrance. The lower level has a 12 foot long wet bar, a gym with a full bath, and an office.

Take a look!

Zillow Zillow loading...

The champ, Muhammad Ali, lived here from ’71 to ’73.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The home features lots of windows and lots of outdoor entertaining space.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The open floor plan allows the living room to flow into the dining room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The living room, surrounded by windows.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The stone fireplace gives it a homey feel.

Zillow Zillow loading...

It has a pretty spacious kitchen.

Zillow Zillow loading...

There’s a nice dining area next to the kitchen.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The master bath has a soaking tub and waterfall shower.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The master bedroom has hardwood floors.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The lower level features this area, which looks like it is both a good place to workout or just sit comfortably and think about working out.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The hot tub sits on the multi-level deck.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Nice outdoor entertaining space.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Your own tennis court…

Zillow Zillow loading...

….and your own shuffleboard and basketball courts.

The property taxes last year were $27,441. It sits on 1.5 acres and has a three car garage with room to park another three cars.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s new mansion

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.