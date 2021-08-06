‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

My 600-Lb Life star Gina Marie Krasley has passed away. She was 30.

The reality star, who was featured on Season 8 of the hit TLC series, passed away on Aug. 1. Her cause of death has not been revealed, though her obituary notes that she died "at home surrounded by her loving family."

Her funeral will take place on Sunday (Aug. 8) in New Jersey. Her family requests that attendees wear her favorite colors: pink and purple. They also request that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Krasley make a donation to a mental health charity of their choice.

According to Ace Show Biz, just weeks before her death, Krasley told her social media followers that she had developed an unidentified illness. In a video, she described her symptoms, which included immobility, pain in her legs and numbness in her fingers.

Krasley said that her mother had to hold her phone to film the clip since her fingers were so numb. She told her followers that she was going to see a neurologist on July 29 and that she was receiving home care at the time.

If you're not a fan of My 600-Lb Life, you may have seen Krasley on social media. She reportedly started the viral "dancing has no size limit" trend on TikTok.

During her time on the reality show, Krasley showcased the beginning of her weight loss journey, starting at 700 lbs. Apparently struggling to follow the program, she abruptly left the show. She later sued the production company for mistreatment, alleging that the team set up scenes of her overeating.

After she quit the series, she went on her own weight loss journey which she chronicled on her social media accounts.