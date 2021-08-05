Is It Too Soon To Get Into The Halloween Spirit? Spirit Halloween Doesn’t Think So

Fall is literally right around the corner and that means you have to start thinking about your Halloween costume.

Is it too soon to start getting Halloween costume ideas? The Spirit Halloween store does not think it is too soon. As a matter of fact, Spirit Halloween believes you can start decorating your house with Halloween stuff in July. So in their eyes, we are actually a little late.

Maybe that is a little too soon for Halloween vibes. July is still mid-summer.

Spirit Halloween shared on one of their blogs that some of their locations will start opening sometime in early August. The reason some locations are opening in early August is because "Labor Day is generally the most common time people put out Halloween decorations."

Well, that makes sense.

Not going to lie to you a few weeks ago I was searching for some Halloween decorations on Amazon because I don't want to pay so much for them once Halloween gets closer.

Here are some of the Spirit Halloween stores in the Philadelphia, Bucks, and Mercer County areas.

Former Bed Bath & Beyond - 3371 US Highway 1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Former Pier 1 - 39 Reaville Ave, Flemington, NJ 08822

Former Sears located at the Oxford Valley Mall - 2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047

Former Pier 1 - 120 E Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053

Former Modells - 1754 Franklin Mills Cir, Philadelphia, PA 19154

Former Sears Hardware - 1661 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 1897

It was shared on the Spirit Halloween website that they have new licenses to have more variety of products for Halloween lovers. The new licenses for the 2021 Halloween season include The Haunted Mansion, Disney Villains, Disney Princesses, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, The Addams Family, Space Jam, Suicide Squad 2, Lilo & Stitch, Gremlins, and The Flintstones.