Dogs Welcome at Tonight’s Trenton Thunder Baseball Game

Are you free tonight (Thursday, August 5th) and want some last minute plans on this absolutely beautiful night? Head to Arm & Hammer Park for some Trenton Thunder Baseball. It's always a good time out there, and bonus, tonight you can bring your dog to the watch the game with you, according to the team's official Facebook page. Awww..so fun.

Yup, it's true, well behaved dogs are welcome at the park tonight (Thursday, August 5th). The first pitch is at 6pm, but, it's ok if you're a little late. You may want to get there on time though because the first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a poster of Batdog Dash, and the first 500 fans (age 13+) will be gifted a special Arm & Hammer toy truck. The trucks are bright yellow and very cool looking. Don't miss these great giveaways.

The Trenton Thunder is taking on the State College Spikes. Go get 'em Thunder.

Bring your appetite to the game. It's $1 Dog Night and $2 Case's Pork Roll sandwiches. There will also be beer specials...it's Thirsty Thursday, after all. Lol.

Don't let the summer pass you by without doing anything fun. Get on out there and catch a game, and you don't even have to leave your furry friend behind tonight.

For tickets, click here.

Good luck Trenton Thunder.

