Masks To Be Required in All K-12 New Jersey Schools
Masks will be required for all students in K-12 I’m New Jersey this fall. Governor Phil Murphy will make the announcement tomorrow, NJ.com reports.
The state previously planned on leaving the decision up to individual districts, but COVID-19 cares continue to surge nationwide.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more info soon.
