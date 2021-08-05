COVID-19 Hits Popular Collingswood Restaurant Forcing Temporary Closure

The short-term closing of a popular local restaurant due to the coronavirus is another sign the pandemic is not over yet.



Aw, man am I bummed out for one of my all-time favorite South Jersey's restaurants, The Pop Shop in Collingwood. It recently closed its doors after learning of exposure to COVID-19, reports Patch.com.

Luckily, this is just a temporary measure to ensure the safety of The Pop Shop's employees and the loyal customers they serve.

In a statement posted to its official Facebook page, The Pop Shop Collingswood writes, 'The Pop Shop Collingswood is fully aware that we service a large population of our at risk community, children and young adults, and we take the responsibility of keeping them safe our number one priority.'

The Pop Shop did not disclose whether its exposure to coronavirus came from one of its patrons or employees, and there's no official reopening date scheduled once sanitization of the restaurant is complete.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy listed new COVID-19 numbers on Facebook today, showing a recent spike in positive cases in the Garden State.

In the meantime, if you wanna get your Pop Shop on, the location on S. Main Street in Medford remains open for business.

FYI, it looks like The Pop Shop's grilled cheese menu (which used to offer, like, 20 different grilled cheese sandwiches) has been scaled back a bit. Anyone remember when Food Network chef Bobby Flay lost to The Pop Shop in a grilled cheese battle?

We wish our friends at The Pop Shop in Collingswood all the best as they work to safely get back on track.

