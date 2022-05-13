Get up, coward! On Thursday (May 12), My Chemical Romance released the song "The Foundations of Decay," a six-minute modern emo opus and the influential alt-rock band's first new music since 2014. The Gerard Way-led group first reunited three years ago.

The new single's arrival had no prior warning until it emerged on Thursday. Still, as one might expect, listener reactions surged on Twitter after the release. Ardent My Chemical Romance fans displayed their shock and excitement surrounding the 6-minute tune.

See many of those reactions below.

"My Chemical Romance 2022: We play guitar with fucking KNIVES," said Cassie Whitt, a journalist and My Chem archivist who sent multiple tweets about the track. She described it as "a fucking BATTLE song" due to its heavy, guitar-driven bridge section. She also posted a video selfie where she got emotional about the tune.

Nik Nocturnal, an influencer who reacts to metal songs online, remarked, "My Chemical Romance just released a new song and it has a breakdown... Emo is NOT dead."

Journalist and influencer Yasmine Summan pointed out that Thursday also marked the fifth anniversary of fellow emo act Paramore's latest album album, saying, "Paramore After Laughter anniversary and a new MCR song??? good day for mentally ill gay people."

My Chemical Romance will tour this fall after playing their first show back in December 2019. The trek starts on Aug. 20 in the U.S., with dates booked through Oct. 29's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. See all of their scheduled gigs here.

