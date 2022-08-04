The big event is ALMOST here. My Chemical Romance brings their tour with Meg Myers & Devil Master to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on August 29, 2022.

This show was originally scheduled for September 18, 2022. It has since been rescheduled for August 2022 so we've been waiting a WHILE for this concert.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Is My Chemical Romance's Philadelphia Concert?

The "show" begins at 7:30 pm, according to arena officials. We more insights on the set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for My Chemical Romance in Philadelphia?

My Chemical Romance will be joined by Meg Myers & Devil Master for the show.

What Time Will My Chemical Romance Perform in Philadelphia?

Earlier this summer (on a previous leg of the tour in Europe), My Chemical Romance was taking to the stage around 9 pm. We'll see if that changes when the American leg of the tour kicks off later this month.

Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming before the show, don't push it too close. It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 8:45 pm. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

What Is the Setlist for My Chemical Romance's Philadelphia Concert?

We dug into some of their past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on August 29. We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for My Chemical Romance's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute My Chemical Romance ( MCR ) tickets in Philadelphia?

There are a limited number of tickets still available. We should emphasize the "limited" availability of these tickets as it doesnt look like there are many left as of this moment.

They range in price $129.50 - $289.50 (before fees).

We recommend only buying tickets from a reputable source like directly through the Wells Fargo Center Philly's website or Stubhub.com for resales.

How Much Does Parking Cost for My Chemical Romance Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue, of course. You can purchase a parking spot in advance for $38 online using the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The Wells Fargo Center has not publicly posted the cash parking rates for this concert, but we expect them to be $40.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open by 5 pm for a summer concert.

The Philadelphia Phillies are NOT playing at home at the same time so that will make parking less crowded.

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for the My Chemical Romance Concert 2022?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for the My Chemical Romance Concert 2022?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That so on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!