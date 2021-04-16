My Chemical Romance Reunion Show in NJ isn’t Happening, Again

Welp, our hopes were up just to have them come crashing down once again. New Jersey legends My Chemical Romance announced on Friday that the band has once again postponed its reunion tour. According to NJ.com, the iconic night was supposed to go down at the Prudential Center on September 21st, but is now being pushed to 2022.

“We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year,” the band wrote on its social media pages. “We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe.”

Obviously, we cannot be mad. Th band is pushing the tour for the safety of their fans amid this ongoing global pandemic. According to NJ.com, this huge reunion tour was set to kick off back in 2020. However, the world came to a crashing halt due to coronavirus and every artist in the world had to put their plans on hold. Even though restrictions are starting to ease, and concerts are slowly but surely coming back, a lot of artists are refusing to perform until they are 100 percent sure it's safe.

According to NJ.com, the rescheduled date is now set for September 20, 2022. If you already bought a ticket, don't worry, all tickets will be honored. Plus refunds are available at point of purchase.

At least the show is still happening, we just have to wait a tad bit longer.