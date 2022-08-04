It's finally here! My Chemical will be in Philadelphia on Monday, August 29 and we cannot wait for the show.

It was originally scheduled for September 2022, but of course, COVID-19 postponed those shows.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead?

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, we've got ALL of that answered for you here.

What Time Does the My Chemical Romance Concert in Philadelphia Start?

There are two opening acts on the tour. They are Meg Myers & Devil Master. The show begins at 7:30 pm, according to the event website.

Per our best guesstimates, we think My Chemical Romance will take the stage around 9 o'clock.

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.

What Will My Chemical Romance's Setlist For Philadelphia Be?

They haven't kicked off the North American leg of this tour just yet. But we did stalk their setlist from their shows in Europe, which took place earlier this summer. This is all from the popular website setlist.fm.



Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

The Foundations of Decay

Our Lady of Sorrows

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison

Summertime

Boy Division

Heaven Help Us

Welcome to the Black Parade

Teenagers

Save Yourself, I'll Hold Them Back

DESTROYA

Headfirst for Halos

Mama

Famous Last Words

Sleep

ENCORE:

Vampire Money

Helena

I'm Not Okay (I promise)

Cancer