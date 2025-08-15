There's nothing quite like a concert at the baseball stadium in Philly. And tonight's show will be a special one as some of our favorite punk rock bands will be performing (with special guest Alice Cooper) at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, August 15th.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time is My Chemical Romance's Philadelphia Concert?

The official start time for the show is listed at 7:00 p.m., but of course, we know that the headlining acts will perform with a later start.

We have more insight for what we can expect posted below.

Is There an Opening Act for My Chemical Romance in Philly?

Yes! The group has been alternating opening acts so far on the tour. And Philly has quite an opening act! We'll get to see Alice Cooper perform as the opening act for the show.

We expect him to rock the stage starting pretty shortly after 7:00 p.m. He's expected to perform for about 45 minutes. So don't be late or you may miss it!

What Time Will My Chemical Romance Perform in Philadelphia?

My Chemical Romance will hit the stage at Citizens Bank Park around 8:25, per our best estimates (via industry sources and Setlist.fm).

Of course, don't cut it too close. You don't want to miss ANY of this concert.

READ MORE: My Chemical Romance's Setlist for Philly

I'd recommend being in your seat by about 8:15. The set is pretty long, of course, because they have so many hit songs. We think their set will wrap up between 10:50 and 11:00 p.m.

Are Tickets Still Available for My Chemical Romance in Philly &

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets?

The show is basically sold out. A VERY-limited number of tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.com, but they are mostly single seats. You can click here to check them out on Ticketmaster's website. There are additional verified resale tickets available on Ticketmaster.com, however.

You can also check resale websites like Stubhub, as well.

Here are a few of those sites:

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the My Chemical Romance Concert at Citizens Bank Park? & How Much Does Parking Cost for the Concert at Citizens Bank Park?

Parking lots will open at 2:00 p.m.

For 2025, parking prices have increased in the stadium complex. Parking is $40 for cars and $80 for oversized vehicles.

Unsure of where to park? Nearly all of the parking lots in the stadium complex are typically open for the show usually.

There are no other major events planned in the stadium complex on Friday evening so traffic shouldn't be too extreme.

Here's a parking map posted for you. Lots K, S, V, R and Q are closest to the venue.

Where Can I Tailgate for the My Chemical Romance Concert in Philadelphia?

Yes, tailgating is allowed at Citizens Bank Park, but only in select parking lots.

Tailgating for Philadelphia concerts is typically permitted in lots A-H, M, N, and O.

However, tailgating not usually permitted in some lots (see below).

Tailgating is prohibited in the lots West of Darien Street and North of Pattison. Non-tailgating lots typically open a little later in the day. Follow all posted signage.

What Is the Bag Policy at Citizens Bank Park for the My Chemical Romance Concert 2025?

Concerts at Citizens Bank Park always follow the guidelines for bags and purses posted by Major League Baseball.

Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, to the ballpark.

Only clutch purses (no larger than 5" x 7"), fanny packs, medical bags, drawstring bags, clear or solid tote bags, and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park.

Medical bags, tote bags and diaper bags can be no larger than 16" x 16" x 8". Lockers are available if you need to rent one at the venue.

Here's more information if you needed it:

What is the Setlist for the My Chemical Romance Concert in Philadelphia?

We did some digging and know more about the expected setlists, but we don't wanna give any spoilers here. So we posted them elsewhere on our website/app.

Here's what we expect My Chemical Romance's setlist to be. Click here to see it.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Citizens Bank Park for the My Chemical Romance Concert?

Yes, there a chance of early rain this evening. The show will go on unless there's serious lightning in the area.

Meanwhile, it's important to remember that: Umbrellas are NOT allowed into the stadium for the show. Click here to view a list of more prohibited items.

Getting to the My Chemical Romance Concert at Citizens Bank Park on SEPTA

Getting to the concert will be quite easy on SEPTA.

For fans attending the show, SEPTA's Broad Street Line is a great way to get there. Take the Broad Street Line southbound to the NRG stadium stop and you'll be all set!

Trains will be running before, during, and after the show.

You don't even need a keycard anymore. You can just tap your mobile payment (or credit card) and enter the trains.

You can check timetables for SEPTA trains for both shows by clicking here. But keep in mind they are subject to change as typically happens due to crowd control at the venue.

If you're going to show, have a GREAT TIME!