My Experience Getting the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

I got the Covid-19 vaccine! Words cannot explain how happy and relieved I am to have gotten the Johnson & Johnson shot yesterday. It feels like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders. Now contracting Coronavirus is one less thing I have to worry out.

First of all, shoutout to Chris Rollins for helping me secure an appointment. I had tried on my own through the county to register for an appointment, but everything was taking super slow. One of the reasons I have been so desperate to get this vaccine is because I have lupus. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect different organs such as joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels. Since my system is a lot weaker than other people, I am more susceptible to suffering harsher side effects from Covid if I were to contract it. Since I fell under the category of "high risk" people, I knew I would be able to get the vaccine sooner than most.

Chris had been talking about how it has become sort of a hobby for her to get people vaccine appointments. So when I saw that trying to get one on my own wasn't working, I hit her up and asked if she could work her magic. And she did! Within a few days she got me an appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson shot at CVS in Horsham PA.

The process was super simple. I went, they asked for my ID, then led me to a small little room where a pharmacist administered the shot to me. I was required to sit in the waiting room for 15 minutes after to make sure that I don't have any immediate reactions to the vaccine.

I've been fine ever since. I've heard horror stories of side effects like chills, fever and headaches but I haven't experienced any of that. The most I had was a sore arm for a few hours.

If you haven't been able to get an appointment don't worry, President Biden just announced that every single adult will be eligible by May 1.