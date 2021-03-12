My Experience Getting the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
I got the Covid-19 vaccine! Words cannot explain how happy and relieved I am to have gotten the Johnson & Johnson shot yesterday. It feels like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders. Now contracting Coronavirus is one less thing I have to worry out.
First of all, shoutout to Chris Rollins for helping me secure an appointment. I had tried on my own through the county to register for an appointment, but everything was taking super slow. One of the reasons I have been so desperate to get this vaccine is because I have lupus. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect different organs such as joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels. Since my system is a lot weaker than other people, I am more susceptible to suffering harsher side effects from Covid if I were to contract it. Since I fell under the category of "high risk" people, I knew I would be able to get the vaccine sooner than most.
Chris had been talking about how it has become sort of a hobby for her to get people vaccine appointments. So when I saw that trying to get one on my own wasn't working, I hit her up and asked if she could work her magic. And she did! Within a few days she got me an appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson shot at CVS in Horsham PA.
The process was super simple. I went, they asked for my ID, then led me to a small little room where a pharmacist administered the shot to me. I was required to sit in the waiting room for 15 minutes after to make sure that I don't have any immediate reactions to the vaccine.
I've been fine ever since. I've heard horror stories of side effects like chills, fever and headaches but I haven't experienced any of that. The most I had was a sore arm for a few hours.
If you haven't been able to get an appointment don't worry, President Biden just announced that every single adult will be eligible by May 1.
Here are some tips for self-care during the pandemic: