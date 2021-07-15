Johnson & Johnson Recalls 5 Different Sunscreens That Can Cause Cancer

The good summer weather is here and it is the time to lay out and get some of that tan skin. While you are laying out you have to make sure you have sunscreen on so you don’t just get a nasty painful burn.

Be careful which sunscreen you are using.

NBC News recently reported that Johnson & Johnson has a major recall on 5 different sunscreens.

The 5 sunscreens being recalled by Johnson & Johnson are:

Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen

We learned from NBC News that the reason for the recall is because the sunscreen contains low levels of benzene.

Now the question is, what is benzene? I am sure many of us have no idea what it is or what it can do.

Benzene is a chemical that can cause cancer. The cancer can come from constant sun exposure from the benzene chemical in the sunscreen.

NBC News made it known that Johnson & Johnson is trying to make sure they get all 5 sunscreens off the shelves as soon as possible. If you happen to go to the store and see that sunscreen make sure you stay away from it.

Johnson & Johnson has been making sunscreen for so many year and is still having these issues. What about the COVID-19 vaccines? Will that have any more recalls or show any other side effects? I am sure the two do not connect at all but it’s just a thought.