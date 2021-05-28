Have you seen the Friends Reunion on HBO Max yet? I've watched it three times since it was released yesterday, and will probably watch it on repeat this weekend. I loved every second of it and wanted more.

The Friends cast came together, for the first time in 17 years, on the old set. The opening scene was perfect. It made me instantly tear up when they all walked in, one at a time, and saw the set, looking almost the exact same as it did when they left it so long ago.

You could tell their bond was strong....still seems like it is, even though they don't regularly see each other anymore, except for Jen Aniston and Courtney Cox, who are real life besties. You know, they're like friends you don't see for a while, but, easily pick right back up with, where you left off. I want all 6 of them to be forever friends.

Wasn't it absolutely adorable when Matt LeBlanc wiped away Courtney Cox's tears when she first arrived on the set? I'm tearing up writing this. Omg. So sweet. I loved his nickname for her too. Did you catch it? It was "CC." Awww.

Leading up to the reunion, there was speculation that Matthew Perry had either relapsed (he suffered from addiction in the past) or had a stroke, because he was a little slurred and his face drooping during the reunion. Honestly, I didn't think he was that bad. Remember, Friends ended 17 years ago ago. Yes, he's aged, and was a little quiet, but, still cracked me up...his natural humor came shining through.

Wow. Was I the only one shocked at the episode where Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder? Yikes. I was squirming in my seat when they showed it. Joey and Chandler were fighting over the chair, and Joey tripped over the table on the 4th take and...well, you know what happened. Ouch. I never knew about that.

Smelly Cat with Lady Gaga was amazing, so amazing.

I loved seeing the old supporting cast...Gunther, Janice (she can still do the laugh), the Gellar parents...but, I wanted to see more. Where was Emily, Ben, Mike? Hmmm.

Justin Bieber in the potato costume that Ross wore in the one Halloween episode was so unexpected...and funny.

Of course, seeing them table read some of the old scripts, and show some of the old episodes made me so happy. My favorite, of course, was the one where Rachel gets off the plane, so Ross and Rachel can be together forever. Ahhh, "I got off the plane." Ugly cry. I was balling.

I never realized just how much I love that show and how if affected me. I cried and laughed right along with them.

Am I the only one who wants to binge watch the entire series again this weekend?

