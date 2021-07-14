NBA Legend Michael Jordan Spotted in Margate Restaurant

It's not unusual to see famous people walking around the area, with the bright lights of Atlantic City's famous casino a big draw for high profile celebrities.

However maybe the most famous athlete of a generation was spotted in Margate on Tuesday night - Michael Jordan.

The six-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls star was seen having dinner at Steve & Cookies By The Bay in Margate, which is where I has my 40th birthday dinner, four years ago, so we have that in common.

Jordan is in town for former Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and University of Miami head coach and current NFL on FOX pregame show analyst, Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring Championship Fishing Week. This isn't the first-time that Jordan has bee in town for this unique world-class fishing tournament, which boasts a $1 Million Guaranteed Purse and a week full of the ultimate parties and family experiences.

Well Jordan got the experiences started with some fine dinning a the popular Margate restaurant, a video started circulating social media of Jordan leaving the restaurant and getting into a black SUV with a cigar.

A crowd of people surrounded Jordan as he made his way from the restaurant to the truck with fans

Jordan is also the current owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.