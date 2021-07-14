Michael Jordan Spotted at Local Jersey Shore Restaurant

A legend stopped by the Jersey Shore for a quick bite to eat. Last night NBA superstar Michael Jordan was seen at Steve and Cookie’s in the Jersey Shore with some friends.

In a viral Twitter video, the 6'6 former basketball player can be seen quickly leaving the restaurant surrounded by his security and team. He had a cigar in his hand and tried to keep his head low, despite him towering over all of the screaming fans that were screaming and calling his name. Unfortunately for the fans there who were hoping to get pictures, Jordan didn't stop to greet anyone. Instead he quickly hopped in the backseat of the black SUV that was waiting for him.

According to Philly Chit Chat, the reason Jordan is even in town is for the Jimmy Johnson A.C. Championship Fishing Week. According to Atlantic City NJ, the competition started Monday and runs throughout the rest of the week. There's a one million dollar purse on the line, so of course the GOAT would be in attendance. I did some digging and he will indeed be participating in the fishing competition this week. According to NJ.com, Jordan's boat is called "Catch 23."

Sport fishing has become a hobby of Jordan's ever since he retired from basketball. He conquered winning championships and trophies in the NBA and now he is taking over fishing! Earlier this year he won a championship title in Florida at the 58th The Buccaneer Cup Sailfish Release Tournament, according to USA Today.

Good luck to him this week, maybe we'll see him out and about at the Jersey Shore again before the week is over. I'll be on the lookout.