NBC 10 meteorologist Brittney Shipp took to Instagram to announce that she and her fiance' had eloped in Paris, France.

According to the post, the wedding took place on New Year's Day. Shipp also posted "Wedding at end of year," eluding to the fact that she plans on a more traditional wedding later this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brittney Shipp (@brittneyshipptv) on Jan 4, 2020 at 10:32am PST

The elopement wasn't Shipp's only big announcement. She also posted a picture of a sign that said, "Bon Jour World. Coming Summer 2020" with the caption, "Another love note to share , we’re expecting! "

According to the website marathi.tv, Shipp joined NBC10 in 2013. She left the station in 2016 to take a job in San Francisco but returned to NBC10 in 2018.