I have been trying to lose weight for a few months now and doing pretty good with watching what I eat and adding some cardio workouts and exercises in. I know that I need more of an intense workout, but unfortunately I don't have much time to work out anymore between work and being a Mom. That's where private fitness studios like NFQ Fitness in Monroe make the most sense.

I lost the most weight before my wedding doing bootcamp style classes and NFQ Fitness offers that and more. They just opened up and it may make you wanna dump that bog box gym membership.

Not only do they specialize in conditioning classes that are personalized to you, but they also offer boxing, self defense classes too. They will even get anyone in shape who is about to enter the military, or a first responder academy. They work will all ages and fitness levels too.

I got to speak with owners Russ & Maureen, you can tell they have a passion for fitness and wellness and want people to know what sets them apart from other gyms.

What sets NFQfitness apart is we are a private fitness studio and not a big box gym. This allows for more personal training where the trainer can work closely with you, customize your workouts and modify where needed to maximize the results you are looking for. Training is usually one on one unless you want duet training, small group or classes. The classes are for all levels and are usually full body workouts unless stated otherwise. We also provide certified Spartan training which uses obstacles and will challenge you to become stronger. Spartan/Dekafit has a big following in the tri state area and only select gyms can teach these classes to prepare you for a race or just get you a really good workout. Russ has over 17 years experience, has a degree in exercise science and he is also head teacher for national personal training institute (NPTI) which is a hands on course to certify students to become personal trainers.

NFQ Fitness is having their grand opening event next weekend (July 17th) from 8am-2pm. They are at 242 Possum Hollow Road Building 2C in Monroe. Playa Bowls of South Brunswick will be there with yummy treats, New Jersey's Only Mobile Hydration IV Vitamin fusion and a bunch more vendors. Plus food, drinks, workouts and more.

You can even compete in a DEKA STRONG event which looks like this. Wow!

THE DEKA FIT COURSE

ZONE 1: 30 RAM ALT REVERSE LUNGE

ZONE 2: 500M ROW

ZONE 3: 20 BOX JUMP OVER/ STEP OVERS

ZONE 4: 25 MED BALL SIT-UPS

ZONE 5: 500M SKI ERG

ZONE 6: 20M FARMERS CARRY

ZONE 7: 25C AIR BIKE

ZONE 8: 20 DEAD BALL SHOULDER OVERS

ZONE 9: 100M TANK PUSH/PULL

ZONE 10: 20 RAM BURPEES

If you're looking to change up your workout routine and not go to the big box gyms, I would definitely check out this event and NFQ Fitness. This could be the program that could put finally put you in the shape you've always wanted.

