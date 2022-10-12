It sure looks like Amazon Fresh has made big plans in Bensalem Township!

According to Patch.com, a former K-mart location in Bensalem Township is undergoing some mysterious changes that look an awful lot like an Amazon Fresh store might be coming soon.

This is the location of where the Amazon Fresh is suspected to open, at 1837 Street Rd, Bensalem. This is the now-closed Kmart the way it appeared in 2015. Great real estate for new grocery store!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the article, Amazon Fresh signs are appearing on the front and sides of the building, and cart corrals have been placed.

And actually, if you Google "Amazon Fresh Bensalem", this exact location appears. The Google result says "Open", but in fact, it isn't yet (as of Oct 12).

So... you do the math!

If you're not familiar with the way Amazon Fresh works, it's so very hip and futuristic.

You walk into one of the stores with their smart carts, fill it up with whatever you want, and then you simply walk out. No cashier, no checkout line, nada. The cart is smart enough to tally up whatever you "bought", and it charges your Amazon account later. New Jersey's first Amazon Fresh store opened in Paramus earlier this year.

Amazon Opens Till-Less Grocery Store In London Getty Images loading...

As far as this new Bensalem location goes,, nothing has been officially confirmed. Whatever plans that are in motion are being kept under tight wraps by the retail giant. Amazon spokespersons have yet to comment. But at this point I think it's safe to assume that it IS coming!

The only question is...when?

