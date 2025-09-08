A busy stretch of I-95 in Bucks County, PA is shut down this morning as the morning rush gets underway.

This is the latest information as of 7:00 a.m. on Monday:

Officials say the northbound lands of Interstate 95 remain shut down in the area of Bristol Township, PA, following an accident that was first reported around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Street Road, according to Philadelphia's NBC 10.

The roadway itself is closed between Exit 37 (Street Road) and Exit 39 (PA 413). Traffic is gridlocked in the area surrounding the crash. Traffic is absolutely gridlocked in the area with delays beginning as early as Academy Road so far.

A report from Philadelphia’s 6abc say that multiple vehicles were involved in the accident which left at least one person critically injured. There weren't many other details immediately available about the accident. NBC 10 reports that at least one of those vehicles appeared to be a silver convertible.

It is unclear how long it will take officials to clean this mess up, but it's safe to say it'll be a slow go on I-95 for at least part of this Monday morning commute.