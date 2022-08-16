A new black bear sighting has just been reported in Lawrence Township, NJ and residents are being instructed to bring all of their children and pets indoors.

An alert was just sent to Lawrence Township Residents regarding the bear sighting and making sure that everyone is on high alert for the black bear roaming around. This isn't the first time a bear sighting has been reported this year.

Last month a black bear was seen wandering around the township and along the Ewing border. People have been talking in the local Facebook groups about seeing the bear in the area and a video is circulating throughout the group.

The bear was last spotted in the area of Mercer Meadows and Yeger Road. A video is circulating amongst local residents that a woman took in the Mercer Meadows area this morning around 8:30 am.

There’s obviously no confirmation if this is the same bear that was lurking around for a few weeks at a time last month, but if it is, Lawrence for sure has a new mascot!

If you see this bear make sure to take precautions and call 911 or call the Dept. Of Wildlife directly and they will help relocate him and make sure he gets back to his home.

For now, make sure you pick up any extra trash from your garbage cans, clean your outdoor grills and make sure you don’t have anything else left in your yard that could attract this big guy.

If you want more tips on how to make sure you aren’t accidentally attracting bears to your home, you can check out this flyer posted by the Mercer County Wildlife Center.

