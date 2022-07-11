New Discovery Channel Fishing Show Filmed Here in New Jersey

It's summer here at the Jersey Shore and many are out on our beautiful waters enjoying fantastic fishing here off the coast of New Jersey. Fishing is a huge industry here in Jersey and thousands enjoy the activity each and every year.

Folks enjoy all sorts of fishing offshore here in Ocean, Monmouth, Atlantic, and Cape May Counties. Our friend Tom Fote of the Jersey Coast Anglers Association always keeps us up to date on the fishing scene in New Jersey and you can keep up with the latest by visiting their website. JCCA has an upcoming fishing (fluke) tournament coming up the first week in August (4th-7th)

If you love fishing here in Jersey, you will definitely want to check out a new show on Discovery Channel filmed entirely here in Jersey waters. According to a recent article from the Philly Voice, a new Discovery series will focus on fishing in areas like Barnegat Bay, Sea Isle City, and the Mullica River.

“Saltwater Underground with Nick Honachefsky” will make its debut on Discovery. According to Philly Voice if you miss an episode you can always check out Nick's YouTube channel to view all his work.

Definitely, something "Jersey" fishing lovers need to check out. Pretty cool to see our waters featured on a national show, showcasing why we love getting outdoors here in the Garden State.

Let us know what you love to fish for here in New Jersey and where you love to go, share your thoughts and post below, we always love getting your input.

