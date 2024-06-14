June is Pride Month. It's a great time to show your pride and support.

If you'd like to be a part of one of the biggest Pride celebrations in New Jersey, save the date.

Princeton Pride '24 is happening on Saturday, June 22, presented by The Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice.

This year's theme is "A Celebration of Queer Joy!"

You're invited to march in solidarity and dance in celebration.

The parade will begin at the Princeton Municipal Building (400 Witherspoon Street) at 11am sharp. If you'd like to walk in it, show up at 10:30am.

This year's Grand Marshal is the extraordinary Walter Naegle, a partner of Bayard Rustin.

The Parade After-Party will kick off at 1pm at the Princeton YMCA great field on Paul Robeson Place.

Make sure to stay for the fun. Jill Sobule will be performing. I'm sure you've heard her hit song, "I Kissed a Girl." Sobule is the first out queer musician to break into the Billboard Top 10.

Drag Queens Cissy Walken & ByancaRaye Lovestorm Prime will be there to party & support the community.

There will be a DJ so you can sing, dance, and be you, all-inclusive vendors, fun arts & crafts, and more.

Chief Activist of The Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice and National Organizer, Robt Martin Seda-Schreiber is excited for Princeton Pride '24. "Every PRIDE is someone's first PRIDE. Every PRIDE allows folx across the rainbow spectrum to see the potential and promise of how they can live their lives fully, who they can love openly...and simply & beautifully who they can BE, who they ARE. PRIDE SAVES LIVES.

For all of the fun details, click here.

Go on out to Princeton Pride '24 and have a blast!