Pride Month kicks off in a BIG way in Philadelphia! Pride Month begins on Saturday, and The City of Brotherly Love will host one of the nation's largest celebrations right away.

Yes, Philadelphia's annual Pride March and Festival is scheduled for this weekend.

When is Philly’s Pride March (Parade) & Festival 2024?

The annual event will essentially kick off Pride Month. The all-day event is scheduled for June 2, 2024 in Philadelphia. Though, events will take place all weekend and throughout the entire month in Philly.

The theme of this year’s Pride March and Festival is “Be You,” via Philly Pride 365 and it is once again presented by Galaei.

What Is This Year’s Philly Pride March?

The 2024 Pride March will form and organize at the corner of 6th and Walnut in Philly on Sunday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m.

The parade route will end with the culmination in Philadelphia’s gayborhood. We are awaiting the exact parade route from the organizers.

But we do know that it will kick off with speeches and it includes an unfurling of a 400-foot-long rainbow flag, making it the largest in the state of Pennsylvania.

In fact, it's even one of the very largest Pride flags in the entire nation:

What Is This Year’s Pride Festival in Philly

The 2024 Pride Festival in Philly will run from noon until 7:00 pm.

Between Walnut and Pine and Quince and Juniper Streets. (additional streets in the area of the Gayborhood may be closed on the day of the event, so heads up if you’re driving).

The festival has been REALLY impressive in recent years, and this year should NOT disappoint.

In fact, organizers expect over 200 attractions including food trucks, artists, vendors, and more.

Who Is Headlining Philly Pride 2024?

For the first year, Philly Pride 365 has announced a headlining act for this year’s event. And, of course, it’ll be none other than Philadelphia’s own, Sapphira Cristál. She’ll perform on the Muses Stage at 6 pm on Sunday.

Cristal, of course, most recently was the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Sapphira Cristál is VERY worthy of the honor of HEADLINING her hometown Pride event with what's sure to be an incredible show.

Where are Philly’s Pride Parties for 2024?

Pride 365 says parties are planned all weekend with evening events at Woody’s, Voyeur, The Cauldron, and more Friday and Saturday evenings.

On Sunday, Woody’s will host their annual Block Party from 12 noon until 7 p.m. Voyeur will host an after-party on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. Plus, The Cauldron will be open just steps away from the Main Stage, as well. And those are just SOME of the venues offering events this year.

For more information on this year’s pride events, you can visit Pride 365’s official website by clicking here — phillypride365.org.

Happy Pride, Philly!