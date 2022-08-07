Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks.
The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
If you've lived a minute in New Jersey, then you've been to or always wanted to go to this highly decorated amusement park.
Congratulations to the legendary Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson for having a great showing on a national list packed with wonderful amusement parks led by the one named the best in the nation, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.
For the record, Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson comes in at #18 on this impressive list, and that's something to be proud of.
It's not the first time Six Flags Great Adventure showed up on a list like this. It also was named the best Garden State amusement park in an article naming the best one in each state at Finance Buzz.
Honors also got sent the way of Six Flags Great Adventure by Insider, which once named Kinda Ka among the wildest amusement park rides in America.
There is no doubt that Six Flags Great Adventure gets a ton of great national attention, and it is well deserved.
We're pretty fortunate to have this legendary amusement park right here in the Garden State. It's just off exit 7A just like the commercial says.