The Truth About Amusement Park Injuries in Pennsylvania

Amusement parks are always full of fun, excitement, and cherished memories, but a recent study sheds light on the riskier side of these popular spots.

According to data collected by The Fitch Law Firm, New Hampshire leads the nation in amusement park injury rates, with a whopping 15.12 injuries per 100,000 people.

While the small state might not come to mind when you think of massive roller coasters or sprawling theme parks, these numbers are a different story.

New Hampshire's high ranking is most likely partly due to its smaller population, which makes injury rates appear disproportionately high.

With only 1.4 million residents and 212 reported injuries between 2010 and 2017, it’s a reminder that size isn’t everything when it comes to safety concerns. New Hampshire boasts a handful of beloved amusement spots, like Story Land and Santa’s Village, which attract families year-round.

Though these parks offer plenty of fun and charm, even smaller attractions have their risks. It's important to stay alert when visiting any spot like this.

New Hampshire isn’t alone in these sobering stats. Pennsylvania, a state with a rich history of world-famous amusement parks, ranks pretty high on this list and it may shock you.

Pennsylvania Ranks #2 for Amusement Park Injuries

With nearly 2,000 reported injuries and an injury rate of 14.71 per 100,000 people, Pennsylvania comes in at number 2 on this list. Known for iconic parks like Hersheypark, Dorney Park, and Kennywood, Pennsylvania is a hotspot for thrill-seekers of all ages.

So, the next time you buckle into a ride, whether it’s in Pennsylvania or elsewhere, remember that the thrills are best enjoyed when everyone takes precautions to stay safe.

