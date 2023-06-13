It is a time of year when our beaches become the focal point of millions here in New Jersey. Summer is a busy time in the Garden State. According to NJ.COM, "Shore counties reported 48 million visitors last year, and beaches and businesses reported record levels of revenue from the July 4 holiday, said Terry Gallagher, a spokesman for the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism." So it's no wonder our beaches here in New Jersey are considered some of the best beaches in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to New Jersey Leisure Guide, "The Jersey Shore is a popular vacation and weekend getaway destination for New Jerseyans, New Yorkers, Pennsylvanians, other northeast states and from destinations as far north as the Canadian provinces of Québec and Ontario." Is there a "bad" beach at the Jersey Shore? I don't think so, but what is the "best" beach, well that's the question many have an answer for.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to a recent article by Reader's Digest, they selected a beach that is located within Upper Township in Cape May County, as their pick for best beach in Jersey. "While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it's pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Reader's Digest selected Strathmere as the best beach in New Jersey. Personally, I have not visited Strathmere, which is ironic because I thought I'd visited every beach in the Garden State. Let us know your review, post your comments below, and what your experience was like on Strathmere Beach.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.