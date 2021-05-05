New Jersey Considered One Of The Best States For Working Moms

New Jersey has had it tough the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic but the good thing is that things are starting to look a little better for everyone. Wallet Hub recently made a list of "2021’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms" and according to the survey, for New Jersey mom's things have been good.

Overall the Garden State is considered the 8th best state for working moms. We learned that "Wallet Hub compared state dynamics across 17 key metrics to identify the Best & Worst States for Working Moms"

Mom's everywhere in the world had it tough last year (2020) trying to have their kids understand what was going on with the pandemic, helping the kids adapt to virtual learning as well as having to work their part time or full time jobs.

Wallet Hub also had 3 other categories that every state in the United State of America was ranked for which included Child Care, Professional Opportunities, and Work Life Balance.

For the categories, the state of New Jersey held some pretty good rankings. Here are the New Jersey rankings for those categories:

Child Care - 8th spot

Professional Opportunities - 29th spot

Work Life Balance - 7th spot

We learned that in the whole United States of America "nearly 66% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2020." It was also stated on Wallet Hub that in the whole country women make up about half of the United States workforce.

Pennsylvania took the 31st spot overall on the "2021’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms" survey.