Unbelievable Things That Happened In New Jersey’s Creepiest Abandoned Town

So, this may be the creepiest abandoned New Jersey town I've ever heard of, and New Jersey is no stranger to strange things that go bump in the night.

And yes, I know we are a long way out from Halloween, however, there's never a bad time for a good scare, right?

Get our free mobile app

Now, Jersey as I said has a lot of great spooky and haunted history.

From ghost sightings in Cape May to the Jersey Devil, we even have haunted roads!

Photo by Thanos Pal on Unsplash Photo by Thanos Pal on Unsplash loading...

However, all of that pails in comparison to what's being called the most creepy abandoned town in all of New Jersey.

If you can really call it a town.

It's technically an unincorporated territory in the Jersey Pine Barrens, and at this point, the only real proof this place existed is a road named after the town.

So, What Makes This The Creepiest Abandoned Town In NJ?

Grab your tinfoil hat, because we're about to go down some serious rabbit holes.

The town was founded in the late 1700s and was home to just a few structures, homes, and businesses.

Less than two hundred years later in 1936 the last known resident vacated the town.

Since then, the "town" has been known to be the home of several odd disappearances, including a man and his wife who seem to have vanished without a trace.

Photo by Stefano Pollio on Unsplash Photo by Stefano Pollio on Unsplash loading...

If that's not strange enough, some researchers believe this town contains a portal to another dimension!

Apparently, in the 1970s researchers from Princeton flooded the area, and may or may not have discovered the secrets to inter-dimensional travel.

We may not have time travel, but wormhole travel was apparently discovered in this town, allegedly.

Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash loading...

Even weirder is apparently the inter-dimensional portal was created by cult members who lived in the town, who at one point got into a confrontation with the United States Government.

The military members and cult members who survived the confrontation now live in another dimension, according to legend.

Not sure if they have pork roll in this other dimension.

Get our free mobile app

So, What Is This Insanely Strange Abandoned Town In New Jersey?

It truly sounds unbelievable, and this is coming from a guy who would love to experience some sort of paranormal phenomenon.

According to Only In Your State, the abandoned town with the disappearances, wormholes, and cult is Ong's Hat located near Southampton New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Dare to visit?

If this didn't get your heart beating, maybe these places will!

Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By