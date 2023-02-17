It's that time of year again!

Move over peppermint mochas and pumpkin-spiced lattes. It's time for shamrock shakes to take the seasonal menu items spotlight! Do you know the history behind the popular minty treat?

History of McDonald's Shamrock Shake

Before I let you know when you can get your hands on a Shamrock Shake again, I wanted to share some fun facts about the drink. Apparently, this milkshake is not only rich in flavor, but it's also rich in history.

There's actually some conflicting information about the Shamrock Shake. Both the Ronald McDonald House website and How Stuff Works credit McDonald's owner Hal Rosen with inventing the milkshake in 1967.

However, How Stuff Works claims that the drink was originally lemon-lime and vanilla flavored, and then was plain vanilla with green food coloring until mint was added in 1983. Ronald McDonald House makes no mention of that.

Either way, I'm glad it's minty and not citrusy.

The Shamrock Shake has also done some good for the community. Sales from the shake in 1974 went towards building the first Ronald McDonald House in Philly, per their website.

In recent years, the Oreo Mint McFlurry was also added to the lineup. And now, the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Mint McFlurry will be returning to McDonald's for a limited time.

Starting Monday, February 20th, you can get your hands on these seasonal favorites! Enjoy these while you can, since they'll only be available for a limited time. As they say, all good things must come to an end.

