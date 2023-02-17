Menlo Park Mall has announced the opening of two great new stores and one on the way next month.

Warby Parker is a trendy, high quality sun and prescription glasses retailer (contact lenses too). Just because its high quality doesn't mean it has to be expensive. Warby Parker boasts affordable prices.

You won't have to wait long to visit. It should be opening in the mall in March.

Warby Parker is also opening at The Promenade in Marlton. There's another location in Palmer Square in downtown Princeton as well.

You can check out the Warby Parker Spring 2023 collection here. I like it.

Dynamite is a Canada-based clothing shop for women. You can find outfits for all occasions from office attire to weekend fun clothes to chillin' at home wear. I like what I've seen.

You can visit Dynamite on the first floor of Menlo Park Mall (it opened in Early January). This is only the second New Jersey Dynamite location. There's also a Dynamite store in Cherry Hill Mall on Route 38.

Soma is located near Nordstrom on the first level of Menlo Park Mall. Oh, you'll love this shop. It lets you be comfortable and still feel beautiful. You don't have to hang out in old sweats.

Check it out....everything is so cute.

All of the loungewear is so soft and fashionable. They also have lingerie and beauty products. Don't miss this great new boutique.

If you're anything like me, you love to shop, so head to Menlo Park Mall and experience its new shops.

Menlo Park Mall is in Edison, NJ.

