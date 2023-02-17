Princeton Restaurant Week 2023 is coming soon...get ready to eat some of the best food in Mercer County.

Tell your friends and make plans to go. I read in Princeton Magazine that it's going to be taking place from Sunday, March 5th through Saturday, March 11th.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to discover restaurants you have always wanted to try, the restaurants everyone is buzzing about, or support your favorite eateries that are so good they keep you going back time and time again.

Many of the participating restaurants will be preparing special Princeton Restaurant Week 2023 menus and some are even offering discounts during the event week.

You've got a lot of fabulous places to choose from. Take a break from cooking for the week and try a few.

Here are the Princeton restaurants participating this year:

Alchemist & Barrister

Ani Ramen House

The Blue Bears Special Meals

Blue Point Grill

Delizioso Bakery and Café

elements

Elite Five Sushi & Grill

Eno Terra

Ficus

Jammin' Crepes

Kristine's

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

Lan Ramen

Le Kiosk

Local Greek

maman

Mamoun's Falafel

Mediterra Restaurant and Taverna

The Meeting House

Metro North Bar & Grill

La Mezzaluna

Mi Espana

The Mint Indian

Mistral

PJ's Pancake House

Princeton Soup and Sandwich Company

Say Cheez Café

Small Bites by Local Greek

Springdale Golf Club

taim mediterranean kitchen

Teresa Café

Tortuga's Mexican Village

Trattoria Procaccini

Winberie's Restaurant & Bar

Witherspoon Grill

Yankee Doodle Tap Room

For more information on each restaurant, plus Princeton Restaurant Week 2023 menus and specials, click here.

