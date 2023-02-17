Princeton, NJ Restaurant Week 2023 Kicks Off March 5th
Princeton Restaurant Week 2023 is coming soon...get ready to eat some of the best food in Mercer County.
Tell your friends and make plans to go. I read in Princeton Magazine that it's going to be taking place from Sunday, March 5th through Saturday, March 11th.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to discover restaurants you have always wanted to try, the restaurants everyone is buzzing about, or support your favorite eateries that are so good they keep you going back time and time again.
Many of the participating restaurants will be preparing special Princeton Restaurant Week 2023 menus and some are even offering discounts during the event week.
You've got a lot of fabulous places to choose from. Take a break from cooking for the week and try a few.
Here are the Princeton restaurants participating this year:
Alchemist & Barrister
Ani Ramen House
The Blue Bears Special Meals
Blue Point Grill
Delizioso Bakery and Café
elements
Elite Five Sushi & Grill
Eno Terra
Ficus
Jammin' Crepes
Kristine's
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Lan Ramen
Le Kiosk
Local Greek
maman
Mamoun's Falafel
Mediterra Restaurant and Taverna
The Meeting House
Metro North Bar & Grill
La Mezzaluna
Mi Espana
The Mint Indian
Mistral
PJ's Pancake House
Princeton Soup and Sandwich Company
Say Cheez Café
Small Bites by Local Greek
Springdale Golf Club
taim mediterranean kitchen
Teresa Café
Tortuga's Mexican Village
Trattoria Procaccini
Winberie's Restaurant & Bar
Witherspoon Grill
Yankee Doodle Tap Room
For more information on each restaurant, plus Princeton Restaurant Week 2023 menus and specials, click here.
