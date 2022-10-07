Why New Jersey Singles May Want To Rethink Dating Apps

*Warning - sensitive and disturbing content is in this post*

I am as single as they come right now.

Tinder Co-Founders Sue Former Parent Company For $2 Billion Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

No suitors, no flirtations, no hanky or panky; not even a hookup buddy in sight!

As a result, a lot of people have suggested to me that I should "sign up for one of the trillions of dating apps?"

Get our free mobile app

Here's why dating apps and online dating in general freak me out.

This whole Jeffrey Dahmer documentary on Netflix has served as a sobering reminder that just because dating apps are there, it doesn't mean I need to use them.

It is scary to me that someone could be wired so wrong and yet, not be caught for over a decade.

I know what you are thinking, "he didn't lure in his victims online?"

After you meet someone online, what usually happens? You go to a nearby bar or restaurant to meet face-to-face to see if there is an actual connection.

Guess where Jeffrey lured in his victims? That's right, the bar.

Online dating just now ensures that people, like Jeffrey, will have someone at the bar specifically waiting for them.

183992313 ponsulak loading...

Jeffrey was able to hide his true intentions from dozens of victims. To me, relying on my senses when all I get are a few texts seems risky.

Part of this also is related to the fact that I have already had a bad experience with online dating.

"Hey."

"Hey."

"What's up?"

"Not too much. Just got home from work. U?'

You would never know that this exact online exchange almost ended in me needing to file a restraining order years ago.

People like this, the one in my encounter, someone like Dahmer, are really good at concealing their true personalities. They are also really good at concealing their horrific intentions.

Online dating just makes it that much easier for that secret identity to be hidden just long enough until it is too late.

Jeffrey Dahmer ate the hearts of his victims. This isn't a metaphor. This was the physical act he performed.

Am I being overly-cautious? Yes.

But I would rather be over-cautious rather than regret these types of situations.

If online dating is for you, by all means: swipe, like, super like away.

But Jeffrey Dahmer was clearly wired wrong and others out there could be too.

Just be safe.

Because Jeffrey Dahmer is not the only killer out there:

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities