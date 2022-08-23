New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America

The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America.

It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen.

Formally known as Hobby’s Delicatessen and Restaurant, they are located at 32 Branford Place at the corner of Halsey, in Newark, New Jersey for more than 100 years.

Hobby’s Deli is a “throwback,” Old-World delicatessen, featuring a full-service, 120-seat dining room.

They serve family style, which is a wonderful way to break bread together as friends or family.

A post on their Facebook Page notes upon their reopening, Hobby’s Deli is initially only offering takeout however the dining room is open if you would like to dine inside the restaurant.

Hobby’s Deli is best known for its pastrami, chopped liver, potato latkes, and matzoh ball soup.

They still pickle their famous corned beef in a 50-gallon stainless steel vat.

Hobby’s Deli was featured in the 2021 movie, which was a prequel to The Sopranos titled, The Many Saints of Newark.

In its selection of Hobby’s Deli, it wrote, “Hobby’s understated style and no-holds-bar food make it a culinary legend within US Jewish deli culture and, most importantly, a beloved local go-to.”

Hobby’s Deli re-opened earlier this month after closing down on March 17, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained closed longer for renovations and repairs, as first reported by NJ.com.

It has been family owned and operated for more than 60 years. Father Sam Brummer originally purchased the deli in 1962. Now, Sam’s sons, Marc and Michael own and operate the deli.

SOURCE: New York Post & NJ.com

