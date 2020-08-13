New Jersey Drive-In Showing 2 YA Classics This Weekend

This weekend, New Jersey's only drive-in movie theatre will be featuring 2 of the most popular YA movies of all-time. And here's the best part, you can see both of them back-to-back as part of a double-feature.

Since there are no new movies being released in theaters because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delsea Drive-In Theatre in Vineland, NJ has been showing classic movies. For example, last weekend the Delsea showed a double-feature of Kung Fu Panda and the original The Karate Kid.

This weekend, the Delsea will be showing a double-feature of Twilight and The Hunger Games.

Twilight, based on the novel by Stephenie Meyer, was released in 2008 and launched the careers of its stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. According to boxofficemojo.com, the film earned over $400 million worldwide.

Based on the success of the film, 4 sequels were also made --- The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.

Meanwhile, in 2012, a film based on a novel by Suzanne Collins was released. The Hunger Games featured Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. At the time, Lawrence had already been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Winter's Bone and had been featured in the blockbuster film, X-Men First Class, but it was The Hunger Games that propelled her into super-stardom.

According to boxfficemojo.com, The Hunger Games earned almost $700 million worldwide and like Twilight, it also spurred several successful sequels.

The Twilight/The Hunger Games double-feature at the Delsea Drive-In will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Movies at the Delsea start at dusk.

For more information, including directions and important COVID-19 info, visit the Delsea online at delseadrive-in.com.