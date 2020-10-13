The Rocky Horror Picture Show recently celebrated its 45th Anniversary! The film made its American debut on September 26th, 1975, after having success as a stage show in the United Kingdom and the United States. There were some anniversary celebrations, but if you missed out on those, don't worry - you have TWO chances to do The Time Warp this weekend!

This Friday, October 16th, Cinema Drive-ins is hosting a drive-in in Holmdel, and then on Saturday, October 17th, at the Woodbridge Center.

The movie will be shown on the big screen, and feature The Friday Night Specials performing beneath, and of course, there will be audience participation! The coolest part? You'll be able to meet the original Brad Majors (a$$hole!), as Barry Bostwick himself will be there for both nights!

If you've never been to a midnight showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, you have missed out. It has been a long time since I have been to one, and honestly, at this point, I'm not sure I could handle a true "midnight" movie. Luckily, the festivities in Holmdel start at 7pm, and the Woodbridge Center starts at 8 pm, so the movie won't kick off too late for us old folks.

Both nights will feature a costume contest.

Tickets are $60 per car, with capacity being limited to the number of seat belts in the vehicle. There are also $100 VIP tickets that get you dedicated parking in prime spots. The meet-and-greet with Barry Bostwick costs $60, and includes an autographed item or picture. Click HERE for Holmdel, and HERE for Woodbridge.