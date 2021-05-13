Drive In Movie Nights at Charlann Farms in Yardley
Now that the weather getting nicer, I found something fun that you, your family, and friends should do...Drive In Movie Nights in Yardley, according to Facebook.
Charlann Farms, on Stony Hill Road, has teamed up with Mid Atlantic Event Group to present some of your favorite classic movies this month and next. The movies will kick off May 21st, and run a few weekends until June 19th.
Tickets are on sale NOW. Click here to buy them. I'd grab 'em fast, there's limited space, and may sell out quickly. When you buy your tickets, you'll also have the option of buying bag (or bags) of the Best Darn Kettlecorn. Yum.
Here's the movie schedule:
Friday, May 21st - Jaws
Saturday, May 22nd - Grease (my all time favorite movie..."Tell me about it, stud.")
Friday, June 4th - The Goonies (I know you're going to find this hard to believe, but, I've never seen this movie.)
Saturday, June 5th - The Sandlot
Friday, June 18th - Back to the Future
Saturday, June 19th - Field of Dreams
You may enter the farm starting at 6:30pm. All movies will begin at sunset and be shown on a huge, 50 foot movie screen. You'll watch from the comfort of your own car. You could even wear your pajamas...I won't tell. Lol. All attending are asked to wear face masks when walking around, outside of your car, where you can't stay socially distant from other groups.
Charlann Farms is located at 586 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA. It's a 5th Generation Family Farm. They grow and sell fresh veggies...wholesale and retail. They offer a CSA from June until October. For more on the farm, click here.
