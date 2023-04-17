This Amazing New Jersey Drive-Thru Is Getting Some Great National Attention

When most of us think of a drive-thru, we think of convenience, and we think of fast food, but there is a New Jersey drive-thru that is unlike all the others and it is getting some major national attention.

There are very few places that made the list of Lovefood's 33 drive-thru's worth a road trip, but there is one in New Jersey that is enjoying getting that distinction.

This is a very unique drive-thru, and it's located in Long Valley. It's a great little coffee shop that has become a real staple in the community.

This wonderful establishment has terrific food and some of the best coffee in the whole state, but it's more than just that at the Coffee Potter. It's all about integrity, quality, kindness and respect, and fun. Even their website makes you feel good.

Remember, the foodie experts at Lovefood chose this as one of only a handful of drive-thrus worth a road trip, and the good news for us is it's right in our backyard here in the Garden State.

Their commitment to the community is commendable, too, so this place is really special. If you want to give them a try, they are located at 24 Schooleys Mountain Road in Long Valley in Washington Township, Morris County.

