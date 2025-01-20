Sunday afternoon's storm is already a distant memory, but it did dump the largest accumulations of snow that we've seen this winter (so far).

Snow initially broke out mid-morning, reaching a peak in the early evening (making for a very snowy Eagles game in South Philly). It left behind in its wake some record setting cold weather, according to 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

In the meantime....

Scroll down to see a complete town-by-town breakdown of how much snow has been reported in your town.



Philadelphia Snow Totals for January 19, 2025

Manayunk - 3.5”

Chestnut Hill - 3.1”

Philadelphia International Airport - 2.0”

Burlington County for January 19, 2025

Westampton - 3.1”

Columbus - 3.0”

Marlton - 2.5”

Delran - 2.4”

Camden County for January 19, 2025

Cherry Hill - 3”

Haddon Township - 2.2”

Blackwood - 2.1”

Lindenwold - 2.0”

Gloucester County for January 19, 2025

Mantua - 3.0”

Pitman - 2.6”

Hunterdon County for January 19, 2025

Pittstown - 4.3”

Whitehouse Station - 4.0”

Mercer County for January 19, 2025

Woodsville - 4.3”

Trenton-Mercer Airport - 3.0”

North Princeton - 2.5”

Middlesex County for January 19, 2025

North Brunswick - 4.1”

Metuchen - 3.5”

Piscataway - 3.0”

Monmouth County for January 19, 2025

Freehold - 4.8”

Colts Neck - 3.3”

Middletown - 3.0”

Tinton Falls - 2.3”

Ocean County for January 19, 2025

Brick - 2.0”

Somerset County for January 19, 2025

Warren - 6.0”

Manville - 5.5”

Bridgewater - 3.9”

Basking Ridge - 3.9”

Somerville - 3.7”

Bucks County for January 19, 2025

West Rockhill Township - 5.2”

Chalfton - 4.3”

Hilltown - 3.0”

Warminster - 2.5”

Chester County for January 19, 2025

Berwyn - 6.3”

Downingtown - 3.9”

Delaware County for January 19, 2025

Drexel Hill - 4.0”

Wayne - 4.0”

Swarthmore - 3.1”

Montgomery County for January 19, 2025

New Hanover - 6.6”

Norristown - 5.7”

King of Prussia - 3.3”

Totals are based on the latest report form the Mount Holly, NJ office of the National Weather Service (report last updated 3:58 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2025).

Now, Let's Go Sledding

