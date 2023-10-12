After a Scorching Hot Summer, Will New Jersey Fall Foliage Be Dull This Year?

The fall foliage has begun in New Jersey! But what can expect of its vibrancy in 2023?

Every year in New Jersey, we look forward to a beautiful kaleidoscope of bright red, orange, gold, and maroon leaves. But just how vibrant will the foliage be this year? We might do well not to get our hopes up too high.

The weather's been hot and dry

The average New Jersey peak fall color is October 19 through 29, according to NJ Hiking. But the heat and moisture (or lack thereof) from the summer do affect the hues of the foliage when fall comes around. In fact, Summer 2023 was the hottest summer on record worldwide. The richness in color we're so used to may be dampened since drought conditions cause leaves to lose their moisture, turn brown, and fall off more quickly.

When will foliage peak this year?

If you check back with the New Jersey Forest Service on Facebook, they'll keep you updated every Friday during the changing of the leaves!

Where are the best places to see fall foliage in New Jersey?

If you're taking a weekend to go hiking and admire the leaves, you should do it soon as we're getting close to peak foliage! Here are some of the best spots in New Jersey to take a look this year, according to NJ Family.

