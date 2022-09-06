Bummer: We May Get Dull Fall Foliage in NJ This Year Thanks to Drought

Fall is upon us! And quite literally one of my favorite parts of New Jersey is how pretty it gets when the leaves start to change colors.

Looking out into the forestry in your backyard or on the highway and being awed by a rich tapestry of orange, gold, red, and little specks of leftover green, is truly one of the wonders of New Jersey, if you ask me!

But this year...it may not be as pretty.

According to NJ.com, this year's fall foliage in New Jersey and other eastern regions of the United States may be dulled due to the drought and intense heat we experienced in the summer.

Th richness in color we're so used to may be dampened since drought conditions cause leaves to lose their moisture, turn brown, and fall off more quickly. It's not just New Jersey that's been affected by this, but also Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

So if you really want to get a good view of all of those gorgeous colors, your best bet would be to head up to northern New England, where the drought wasn't as severe.

Personally, I've already started to see dead dry leaves on the ground, before it was even September!

Of course this doesn't mean we'll get no colors - they just might not be as vibrant as we're used to.

According to the SmokyMountains.com 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map, we'll see peak foliage in New Jersey around mid-October.

