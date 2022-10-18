Oh No! This Famous NJ Funeral Home As Seen on “The Sopranos” Might Be Demolished!

Fellow 'Sopranos' fans, this one might hurt.

If you've ever watched HBO's 'The Sopranos', arguably the best show in TV history, you've more than likely seen this funeral home before. Lovers of the show know that there were just about a million funeral scenes. (With this being a show about a New Jersey organized crime family, how could there not be?) And this funeral home was the stage for many of them.

Credit: Clip Catcher via YouTube Credit: Clip Catcher via YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Remember when Tony's cranky, spiteful, dramatic mother, Livia passed away in season 3? That's one episode where you can see the interior of Irvine-Cozzarelli Memorial Home on Washington Avenue in Belleville Township (276 Washington Ave, Belleville, NJ).

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to NJ.com, the historic, 137-year-old building may be in danger of being demolished! Right now, the Belleville Township planning board is debating whether or not the funeral home should be included in an area that needs major redevelopment. If they decide it is, the building could come down.

Fortunately, the Belleville Historical Society is opposing the idea! The historical significance of the building is in its age.

The memorial home was founded in 1885, according to their website, and has undergone major renovations overseen by the late owner James Cozzarelli, who only just passed away in 2021. The president of the Belleville Historical Society noted that Cozzarelli spent decades creating and maintaining the building, which is famous for its intricately-designed interiors.

Credit: Sopranosfan57 via YouTube Credit: Sopranosfan57 via YouTube loading...

And just to refresh your memory on the presence of Cozzarelli's in "The Sopranos", here's a scene they filmed inside and outside of the building!

Do you think the building should stay? Drop your opinion in the comments!