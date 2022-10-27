New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey.
A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games.
Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
It's always best to check out the venue's website for any updates to hours and pricing, before heading out.
Nickelodeon Universe, American Dream
1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford 07073
Phone: 833-263-7326
Email: guestservices@americandream.com
"The Western Hemisphere's largest indoor theme park," according to its own website. More than two dozen rides and attractions, for a variety of ages.
Pricing varies from an all-day pass, to a newer points pass, for a select number of rides in a visit — there's also after school or twilight-hours pricing.
The ride themes include some of the most beloved Nickelodeon characters and series — like SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Blue's Clues, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
iPlay America
110 Schanck Rd, Freehold 07728
Phone: 732-577-8200
In Monmouth County, iPlay America appeals to kids of all ages, with rides, arcade and boardwalk games, mini bowling, laser tag, a 4D theater and bumper cars.
@iplayamericanj 📍Freehold, NJ #iplayamericanj #iplayamerica #fyp #foryou #newjerseycheck ♬ swing lynn - lovdfilmz
Funplex
182 NJ-10, East Hanover 07936
Phone: 973-428-1166
3320-24 NJ-38, Mount Laurel 08054
Phone: 856-273-9666
Funplex has two NJ locations — in Mt. Laurel and East Hanover, with family rides for all ages, arcade games and bowling.
Dave and Buster's
274 Woodbridge Center Dr.,Woodbridge, 07095
Phone: 973-435-9800
310 Willowbrook Blvd., Wayne, 07470
Phone: 973-435-9244
200 Premium Outlets Dr., Blackwood, 08012
Phone: 856-302-4930
Dave and Buster's has expansive indoor arcade offerings in Woodbridge, Wayne and Blackwood.
Bowlero bowling alleys
There are 8 Bowlero bowling alleys in NJ: Blackwood, Belleville, Deptford, Fair Lawn, Green Brook, Hazlet, North Brunswick, Wallington; plus an AMF Strathmore Lanes in Aberdeen.
Indoor inflatables
Bounce City Ringoes
176 US-202, Ringoes, 08551
Phone: (908) 777-0080
3 North St. Waldwick, 07463
(201)-857-4000
Two “Jungle Adventure Zones” with giant inflatable slides, huge obstacle courses, bouncers, our signature Crazy Maze, incredible games and comfortable leather sofa seating for the parents
BounceU West Windsor
410 Princeton Hightstown Rd., West Windsor, 08550
(609) 443-5867
BounceU Paramus
70 Eisenhower Dr, Paramus, 07652
Phone: (201) 843-5880
Pump It Up Blackwood
1271 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, 08012
(856) 228-2834
Pump It Up Marlton
8 E Stow Rd Ste 160, Marlton, 08053
(856) 797-9663
Pump It Up Roselle Park
158 E Westfield Ave., Roselle Park, 07204
(908) 245-5867
Trampolines and more
Altitude Woodbridge
465 Green Street Woodbridge, 07095
(732) 218-5660
Get Air Freehold
200 Daniels Way #120, Freehold, 07728
Phone: (732) 228-8435
Get Air Mays Landing
4403 E Black Horse Pike C3, Mays Landing, 08330
(609) 236-2166
Rockin' Jump Wayne
77 Willowbrook Boulevard, Wayne, 07470
Phone: 973-302-3340
Email: Wayne_Jump@rockinjump.com
Trampolines, dodgeball area, Climbing walls, ninja warrior style course, “Slam Dunk zone” basketball, Stunt Bag Arena
Rock N Air East Brunswick
581 NJ-18, East Brunswick, 08816
Phone: 732-390-0300
“Jump, climb, and fly through over 70,000 square feet of immersive adventure activities,” including trampolines, climbing walls and ninja warrior style courses.
Sky Zone
Each location has trampolines, while other attractions include specific dodgeball areas, ninja warrior style courses, “Sky slam” basketball courts and foam zone foam pits…
Sky Zone Allendale
80 Commerce Dr, Allendale, NJ 07401
(201) 574-1800
Sky Zone Lakewood
1001 New Hampshire Ave Suite A, Lakewood, NJ 08701
(609) 398-4759
Sky Zone Hamilton
17 Quakerbridge Plaza Drive Unit B, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619
(609) 587-5867
Sky Zone Moorestown
2834 Route 73 North, Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 395-9500
Sky Zone Mount Olive
61 International Drive South Unit ANCB, Mt Olive Township, NJ 07828
(973) 527-7000
Sky Zone Ocean Township
2355 State Highway 66, Ocean Township, NJ 07712
(732) 200-4344
Sky Zone Pine Brook
60 Chapin Rd., Pine Brook, NJ 07058
(973) 396-4001
Sky Zone South Plainfield
600 Hadley Rd., South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 756-5867
Sky Zone Springfield
25 Route 22, Springfield, 07081
(973) 671-5100
Urban Air
Attractions vary by park and there may be limits based on the height of the adventure lover. Each has trampolines - some have rock walls - and others have American Ninja-style obstacle courses.
Urban Air Avenel
1600 Saint Georges Avenue, Avenel, 07001
732-640-8847
Urban Air Hazlet (opening soon)
3010 NJ-35, Hazlet, 07730
800-960-4778
Urban Air Milltown
396 Ryders Lane, Milltown, 08850
(732) 286-1994
Urban Air Toms River
1256 Indian Head Road
Ocean County, 08755
(732) 659-9060
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.