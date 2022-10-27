There’s a Large Red-Tailed Hawk Stuck in This Toms River Library – And He’s Chillin’

It seems as though a library in Ocean County just gained a feathery new resident!

There's a red-tailed hawk that's been stuck in the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, according to NJ.com.

Get our free mobile app

This isn't like a case of those little birds you see flying around some airports. This is a LARGE bird of prey! This one is a male bird with a 4-foot wing span, according to the article.

Photo by Patrice Bouchard on Unsplash Photo by Patrice Bouchard on Unsplash loading...

When he first got in, the library closed early out of an abundance of caution. But they're open to the public again, and so far, he doesn't seem to interested in bothering anybody.

Library staffers say he's healthy and spends most of his time up in the ceiling.He's just chillin!

We'll see how long he stays in the library, if he can figure out how to leave. Eventually he'll be needing something to eat. Hopefully he'll find his way out just as easily as he came in! But right now, he's perhaps the coolest guest in the library!

13 Stores That Would Elevate The Quaker Bridge Mall The Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, NJ is known for being home to the staples, but these are the stores that would take this mall to the next level.