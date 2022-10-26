Happy Día de los Muertos! Come Check out the “Day of the Dead” Festival in Princeton Nov 5!

Happy Día de los Muertos!!

Don't be afraid of the dead - Celebrate them! Come check out the annual Day of The Dead Festival returning to Princeton on Nov 5, according to New Jersey Stage!

The event, hosted at The Arts Council of Princeton (102 Witherspoon Street), is celebrating the cultural Mexican holiday with a FREE festival, open to the whole community on Saturday, Nov 5 from 3pm - 5pm.

What is the Day of the Dead?

According to History.com: "The Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos), is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration."

The multi-day holiday is observed from Oct 31 - Nov 2, and is celebrated with colorful, Mexican tradition dress and face paint, feasting and music.

What will be at the Princeton Day of the Dead Festival?

The culturally rich celebration will feature music by Mariachi Oro de Mexico, dance by El Grupo De Danza Folklorica La Sagrada Familia, food from El Sabor Oaxaqueño, and hands-on projects inspired by traditional folk art, according to the event page.

There will also be sugar skull making, Celosia and Cempasuchi flower decorating, a community alter to honor the tradition of welcoming back family members that have passed on, and of course, lots of traditional food and drinks!

I've always thought this was such a beautiful tradition in Mexican culture, and it's great to see it celebrated more prominently around the country.

Will you be checking out Día de los Muertos?

