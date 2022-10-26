Top 20 Baseball Cities In America: Philadelphia (Phillies) Are One

A recent survey measured more than 330 cities with at least one college or professional baseball team.

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania each made the Top 20 list in the WalletHub.com survey.

The list was compiled by measuring and analyzing each in 31 key metrics.

The various areas that are measured include: The performance level of the teams, average ticket price and stadium accessibility.

New York City topped the list, which is no surprise as The New York Yankees and New York Mets won a combined 200 games between them during the 2022 season.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania finished 12th and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania finished 18th.

One place ahead of Philadelphia is Houston, Texas.

This Friday, October 28, 2022, The Philadelphia Phillies will face The Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

The list is comprehensive in nature and here is the full report on Best Baseball Cities.

WalletHub also compiled very informative World Series Facts – Astros vs. Phillies overview.

The Top 20 Best Baseball Cities are:

New York, NY; St. Louis, Missouri; Los Angeles, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; San Francisco, California; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Oakland, California; Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Arlington, Texas; St. Petersburg, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Kansas City, Missouri.

I think that it’s interesting, with their perfect year-round weather, the state of Florida only has one city in the top 20.

Also, the state of Florida is the home of the Major League Baseball spring training season.

California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Texas all have multiple cities in the Top 20.

SOURCE : WalletHub.com

