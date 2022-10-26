You learn something new every day.

Halloween is quickly approaching, and chances are you're buying candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters (or eat when no one is looking, no judgement). We've all heard about New Jersey's favorite and least favorite candies, but what about the goodies that were made here in the Garden State?

I knew that our neighbors to the west, Pennsylvania, were big on candy making. In fact, when most people think of candy, Hershey is the first thing that comes to mind. But, New Jersey has some sweet history of its own.

According to New Jersey Monthly, there are 3 popular candy brands that were invented in New Jersey.

Smarties

The first candy the article talks about are smarties. I had no idea that the sugary treat was invented here, and actually has a factory in Union. The next time you pop open a roll of those deliciously addictive sweets, do so proudly knowing it was born here.

M&Ms

I was completely shocked by this one. For the longest time, I thought M&Ms were part of the Hershey brand, but they're not. They're actually headquartered in Newark. The next time anyone judges me for eating too many peanut butter M&Ms, I will tell them I'm supporting a local business.

Tootsie Rolls

This one is kind of a stretch, since New Jersey monthly reminds us, Tootsie Rolls were made in Manhattan but they were manufactured here in Hoboken for a while. Could that be part of why Tootsie Pops were named New Jersey's favorite candy?

How many of these NJ candies will you be passing out this year?

